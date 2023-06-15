The latest update patch notes for Warzone Season 4 feature exciting additions such as the Vondel map, as well as new events and gameplay changes. This highly anticipated update promises to provide thrilling gaming experiences. Get ready for an exciting ride in the gaming world, as Warzone Season 4 has plenty of entertainment in store for you.

Activision has recently unveiled the complete list of patch notes for the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update. This latest update is bringing along a plethora of exciting new features, including a fresh and fascinating map, new vehicles, game modes, and remarkable gameplay tweaks. The groundbreaking Vondel map is the most significant highlight of this update. It features many prominent landmarks such as a new stadium, zoo, fire station and more. In addition, Activision has also intensified the vibrancy of vegetation across the Sandy Al Mazrah map. Below, you will find some of the exciting new patch notes.

Warzone Season 4 Update Patch Notes:

EVENTS:

New Event

– Assault on Vondel Limited-Time

– The first ever community event to secure (and restore) the city by earning medals through completing challenges.

– The community challenge offers numerous rewards, such as Taxi Boat and Trams, Reinforcement Flare, Favorite Supply Box, and a new Melee Weapon – Tonfa.

– Additionally, securing medals will also contribute to your standard challenges, which unlock many different rewards, including Weapon Blueprints.

MAPS:

New Map

– Vondel

– Developed by Beenox, the new Vondel map features 15 different and distinct points of interest, including an intricate canal system, allowing players to navigate through water using watercraft and the new Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV).

– Further, this map also highlights verticality, providing strategic opportunities to counter those who seek to take the upper hand.

Adjustments

Al Mazrah

– Sandstorm

– Al Mazrah City now offers several sand banks to climb upon, which can be utilized to approach some of the city’s prominent buildings in new and creative ways.

– The new map has a lot of new and unique features.

MODES:

New Mode

– Lockdown Vondel | Limited-Time | In-Season

– A mode inspired by Hardpoint Multiplayer that tasks teams with capturing and holding zones around Vondel rather than being the last squad standing.

– The first team to reach the score limit wins.

GAMEPLAY:

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

– Player Health

– The base Player Health pool has been increased to 150, up from 100.

– With full Armor Plates, the combined total will now equal 300.

– The Regen Delay has increased to 7 seconds, up from 5.

– Note: The above changes apply across all Modes in Warzone, including Ranked Play and DMZ.

– Armor Plates Quality of Life

– Players will automatically pick up 9 Armor Plates – 3 in the active Loadout slot and 2 full stacks in the Backpack.

– Players will have to manually pick up Armor Plates beyond that threshold to create more stacks in their Backpack.

– Armor Box Quality of Life

– Players will now receive a fixed number of 6 Armor Plates from Armor Boxes regardless of how many they already have.

– Munitions Box Quality of Life

– Players will now receive a fixed stack of Weapon ammo from Munitions Boxes regardless of how much they already have.

– To clarify, Lethal and Tactical Equipment will still only Refill to the maximum the Player can hold in their active Loadout slots.

– Vehicle Fuel

– Gas Cans will now drain a percentage of total Gas while refueling a Vehicle.

– The Heavy Chopper will now drop out of the air rather than catching fire when running out of fuel.

In summary, it’s an exciting and highly anticipated update that is a refreshing change to the Warzone experience. With new modes, maps, adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements, it’s sure to be a hit with gamers worldwide.





