The launch of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 could happen earlier than anticipated.

Nvidia’s upcoming budget GPU, the RTX 4060, might hit the market sooner than expected. While initial predictions pointed to a July release, sources suggest the chipmaker is accelerating its launch schedule, with availability expected by June 29. The card is anticipated to sport fewer cores than the RTX 3060, with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of memory, but priced at a wallet-friendly $299, it may excuse its limitations for gamers seeking an affordable option for 1080p PC builds. Despite its moderate specs, its power consumption is also considerably lower than the 3060. Its rival, the AMD Radeon RX 7600, is $30 cheaper but lacks Nvidia’s highly touted DLSS 3 feature. Meanwhile, an RTX 4060 Ti variant with 16GB VRAM, priced at $500, is expected to debut soon.





