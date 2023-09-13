The Legend Of Zelda Collector’s Statues Are Discounted At Amazon

First 4 Figures makes some awesome collectibles, including a handful of The Legend of Zelda statues that would make for great gifts for those who have played Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch. Typically retailing for around $90, you can now snag some of the premium Zelda statues for your home office or game room for as low as $60.

Here’s a look at all five First 4 Figures Zelda statues on sale, plus a Majora’s Mask statue from Dark Horse Comics that’s on sale:

All Breath of the Wild figurines from First 4 Figures stand around 10 inches tall, are constructed from PVC for a durable, premium build, and faithfully replicate their in-game counterparts. Many of them also come with a collectible box and a decorative base to help display them on your shelf. The Hylian Shield might be the most enticing, however, as it stands a full 11.5-inches tall and comes with a magnetic stand with built-in LED lights. But it’s the awesome Link statue that’s the cheapest at just $60.

These prices are some of the best we’ve seen for the figures in a while, so be sure to check them out while you can.

Gallery

For more Zelda merch, check out our roundup of 50+ cool products below. Also, the official collector’s edition strategy guide is available at a big discount, so make sure to snag that while you can.