‘The Life-Changing Affair with Miss P: Shocked at Her Nudity in My Presence’ | Autobiography and Memoir

“Just going out to see Nick, my friend from school. I might stay over. Goodbye!” Ned and Celia, the family friends I am currently staying with, barely raise their heads from their enormous dining table. And without any hesitations, I quickly make my way out the door. I choose the most direct route. I couldn’t care less about being seen. I ring the doorbell, and the buzzer lets me in. My Spanish teacher, Miss P, or as I now know her as Ali, is standing in the doorway, looking a bit flustered. She takes hold of my hand, pulls me inside, shuts the door, and before I can utter a word or remove my jacket, she kisses me. We stand in the hallway for what feels like forever, locked in a passionate embrace. Occasionally, she would hold my face and gaze into my eyes before kissing me again. I abandon any attempt at finding the right words to say and let myself get lost in the moment. Then, without any hesitation or break in the action, she leads me to her bedroom where we undress each other, leaving us completely naked. I briefly consider making excuses for my swimming trunk tan lines and my physique that doesn’t resemble that of the first XV boys, but it seems like she can sense my self-consciousness. She speaks, her voice warm and seductive. “Your hair has gotten lighter,” she comments. “It must be the sun or maybe your sister dyed it. But it doesn’t really matter. You’re…” I want to say something nice in return but the sight of her naked body in front of me leaves me speechless. I can’t believe that she’s standing here, completely exposed. The first thing that pops into my head escapes my lips. “You’re completely naked, and your skin has this beautiful olive hue.” Our lovemaking is slow and tender. It’s probably for the best because anything more intense would result in a swift end for me. Afterward, we talk for a while. She tells me that she sent me a letter not long after I left for Italy during Easter break, telling me to forget about her and that nothing could happen between us. However, in one of my postcards, I mentioned going to a party with some Italian teenagers, and it bothered her. She couldn’t stop thinking about it. I share with her how I felt while being away and how I longed to return home, even though I didn’t know what awaited me. We don’t say much else. We spend a lot of time simply staring into each other’s eyes. Then, we sleep. When we eventually emerge from the bedroom, it’s already past midday. We don’t bother getting dressed. Miss P doesn’t even open the large shutters, which excites me as if we’re fugitives. We listen to music, discuss books, eat, drink, and make love. As the sky darkens, we retire to the bedroom. We repeat this routine the next day and night, and I feel like I’m in heaven. By the third morning, I know so much about her – about her family, her school, her university experience, her failed long-term relationship in her 20s. I also learn about her love for Spain and her desire to show me Barcelona. I do share bits about myself, but I realize that I can’t really compete. At 17, my life experiences aren’t as expansive as hers. I haven’t fully started living yet, and she’s 35 after all. So, I mainly tell her about my dreams and aspirations of becoming a singer or an actor. I mention how I wanted to be a ballet dancer or a race car driver when I was younger. I express my excitement about applying for an Oxford scholarship next year, but also my anxiety about the entrance exams. I tell her about my parents’ separation, which occurred shortly after my mother’s cancer treatment. I mention how my parents enrolled me in this prestigious school, which is 150 miles away from home, and how my mother will be moving so that I can live with her during my final year. I haven’t spoken to my dad since Christmas. I talk about my uncle and my desire to go sailing with him once I finish school, maybe even across the Atlantic. That evening, I put my clothes back on. And this time, as we embrace each other by the front door, I don’t feel sad or frustrated. Everything has changed again, but it feels good. “See you at school,” I say with a grin. In the spring of 1992, what started as a casual flirtation between Miss P and me quickly becomes more intimate. We dance together in the revue, she gives me a ride home in her car, we exchange passionate kisses, and finally, just before the end of the term, she invites me to her flat. One thing leads to another, and that afternoon on her sofa involves much more than just kissing. “Have a wonderful time in Italy,” she says as I walk out the door after that first encounter. “You too,” I respond automatically. “When can I see you again?” I want to ask, but I’m afraid of the answer. Before I can speak, she beats me to it. “Don’t let anyone see you. Just walk out straight and down the road. And listen, don’t tell anyone. It has to remain a secret.” When school resumes, every lesson begins with a lecture about the academic importance of this term. Our upcoming exams are crucial for our final year and will determine not only what universities we can attend but also have a significant impact on our career prospects, influencing our future homes, cars, clothing, marriages, vacations, and the lives of our future children and grandchildren. A group of us share stories from our Easter breaks – Tom’s off-piste skiing in Courchevel, Chris’s driving lessons with the promise of a new car if he gets straight A’s this term, and Ant’s National Youth Orchestra tour. I mention Italy, but the conversation doesn’t progress much. Everyone wants to talk about Glastonbury – who’s going, who has a tent, and which bands are performing. I lean back and gaze at the pale, cloudless sky, allowing their chatter to fade into the background. They can jump ahead, but I’m content with losing myself in memories of the past weekend. Nick speculates about which girls from our year might attend the festival. I tune in, but part of me wants to jump up and exclaim, “Who cares about those girls? I slept with Miss P. What do you think about that? Boom!” I imagine the look of surprise on their faces. Maybe I wouldn’t use the word “slept,” as it’s too crude. Would “made love” or “shared an intimate experience” be more appropriate? “What are you grinning about, Joe?” I look up again. They’re all staring at me. “Nothing,” I mutter, then add, “just thinking about girls.” This seems to satisfy them, and they return to their conversation. The truth is, I can never, and will never, tell them about my relationship with Miss P. “So, you’re coming to my sketching classes,” she mentions, referring to the extracurricular activity she will be hosting on Thursday afternoons. We’re lying in bed together. I’m wrapped around her, stroking her breasts. I now refer to them as breasts, not simply as “tits.” It feels more grown-up. We’ve been in bed for over an hour, and the sunlight still lingers. We didn’t even finish our first glass of wine. “Did you have many sign-ups?” I inquire hopefully. “Actually, only four,” she responds. “Still too many.” I bury my head in her pillow. “Hey, at least we’ll have more time to spend together,” she says as she slides out of bed and disappears into the bathroom. I stare at the ceiling, trying to suppress the questions that arise within me. What is this? How did it happen? What comes next? I don’t have any answers, so I lie back and immerse myself in the sounds of her flat and the street outside. The toilet flushes. It's strange, but somehow comforting to be lying here with her.





