The Origins Collection of Etrian Odyssey is effective on a solitary display.

Discovering the Sophistication of Etrian Odyssey’s Shift to Single-Screen

Transitioning from a dual-screen device to a single-screen experience can be a challenging adjustment. Some games, like Kotaku’s reviewed The World Ends with You, fall short in the conversion process. Conversely, other games like Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy Deluxe Edition, find that life can continue just as effortlessly without the second screen. While most games today have a clear path toward modern hardware, Etrian Odyssey is not like most games. With a strong connection to the dual-screen era, it’s hard to imagine how the franchise could possibly work on the Switch. Yet, by cramming everything onto one screen, Atlus made Etrian Odyssey surprisingly effective on the modern platform.

A question mark always loomed over the possibility of porting the Etrian series to single-screen devices. Its map-making feature has always been a unique point, setting it apart from other dungeon-crawling RPGs and tapping into the nostalgia of pen-and-paper tabletop RPGs from the ’70s and ’80s. This feature was particularly well-suited to the touch screens of the Nintendo DS and 3DS consoles. With hundreds of thousands of fans drawn to its unique appeal, we’ve had six mainline entries, two remakes, and two spin-offs in the franchise.

Yet, without the cartography feature, Etrian Odyssey would lose its soul. The staple of the series has always been its map-making capability, where players draw walls and icons for treasure chests to revisit. Atlus had to preserve its niche appeal while generating a port that could adapt to modern consoles. Despite being an inelegant solution that doesn’t necessarily impress in screenshots, the single-screen approach by Atlus works remarkably well.

The Switch’s left side serves as an ideal space for the first-person dungeon-crawling experience. All three games in the collection originated on the Nintendo DS, enabling a perfect fit without any stretching or scrunching. The right side dedicates space to the mapping feature: a top map showcasing the entire dungeon floor, with the bottom zooming in on the player’s location icon. Additionally, the top map houses various mapping tools, with two control options for their use.

The touch control option allows players to use their fingers as they would a stylus. However, if you have a suitable stylus, placement accuracy is enhanced. Another control option uses the ZR and ZL buttons with the control sticks, which is slower initially, but after some practice, it would feel natural. Note that these control options are separate from the character movement controls, where players use the directional buttons/directional pad to move their party through each stratum floor.

After an hour or so of playing, the control scheme feels natural, with almost as much enjoyment drawn from mapping out dungeons as on the handheld systems. Handheld mode players can switch between touch and the alternative inputs on-the-fly, and for those who prefer not to map dungeons themselves, auto-mapping options exist. Each game in the collection also offers several options to ease newcomers into the franchise experience, including three difficulty levels, multiple save slots, quick save, and auto-save options, and personalized left-handed control customization for mapping windows.

Overall, despite the challenges of porting a dual-screen game to a single screen, Etrian Odyssey is a well-rounded game that welcomes newcomers while retaining its unique features. Although some may question the value of the $80 price for the collection or $40 per title sold separately, the series’ fans will delight in its evolution to modern gameplay on the Switch console.

[This impressions piece is based on a retail build of the game provided by the publisher.]

CJ Andriessen Editor-at-Large – CJ has been a contributor to Destructoid since 2015, originally writing satirical news pieces before transitioning into general news, features, and other coverage that was less likely to get this website sued. More Stories by CJ Andriessen





Reference