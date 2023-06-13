The Process of How Captain America Gained Worthiness

Comics

The Top Two Fan Theories Explaining How Steve Rogers Became Worthy of Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame

One of the most thrilling scenes in Avengers: Endgame is when Steve Rogers, Captain America, wields Mjolnir, a weapon that only someone deemed worthy by Asgardian standards can use, during the epic battle against Thanos. This was a significant moment, considering the mystique surrounding the mighty hammer and its immense powers. Mjolnir packs a significant punch, always returns to the hand of the wielder, and generates enough wind to enable flight when spun quickly while unleashing massive lightning bolts.





Initially, Thor was the only person who could wield Mjolnir after proving himself worthy by regaining his powers in his first movie. A crucial scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron also showed that none of the Avengers could lift the hammer, although Steve was able to budge it ever-so-slightly, nearly raising it in the air. Fans speculated whether any flaw marred Steve’s character, or if no mortal could harness Asgardian powers. Another theory suggests that Steve chose not to lift the hammer, so as not to undermine Thor’s leadership and rob him of his abilities.

The Russo brothers, who directed Endgame, revealed in a Reddit Q&A session that they believed Steve had always been able to use Mjolnir but held back out of respect for Thor. However, both theories make sense within the context of the characters’ story arcs and have their respective adherents.

What is remarkable is that a small seed planted in a moment of seemingly insignificant fun in one movie provided such a huge payoff four years and ten movies later, demonstrating the power and unity of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

