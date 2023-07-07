The Reason Behind Wimbledon’s 11pm Curfew & Player Departure: Explained

Andy Murray’s second-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon will resume on Friday night, with Murray leading two sets to one. The match was suspended due to the unique Wimbledon curfew rule, which requires play to stop at 11pm. Murray lost the first set in a tiebreak, but then won the second set in a tiebreak. He finally clinched the first break of the match in the third set and was leading 6-4 when the match was suspended. The crowd reacted with boos to the chair umpire’s announcement. Concern arose when Murray appeared to injure his groin area, but he was able to continue playing. The match will resume after the completion of Carlos Alcaraz’s match. Poor weather over the first three days of the tournament has disrupted the schedule. Wimbledon has a curfew in place to consider the local residents, and it was introduced in 2009 when the roof and lights were installed on Centre Court. The curfew has only been broken once before, in 2018. Suspended matches must continue on the same court and resume at the exact point where they left off.





