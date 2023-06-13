The Starfield Direct: Bethesda Softworks Unveils Abundant Content

This article was posted in the categories of Bethesda Softworks, Games, Starfield, and Video Games, and is tagged with Bethesda Softworks, starfield, and Summer Game Fest.

The Starfield Direct unveiled the mysteries of space exploration in the upcoming game, set to release on September 6th.

Bethesda Softworks hosted their own livestream event, the Starfield Direct, after the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend to give players an in-depth look at the new game. The game will transport players to a vast universe where you can explore new galaxies and discover new planets. Within 45 minutes, Bethesda Softworks divulged new details on what players can expect, including features of the game that weren’t previously announced. The game will be available on September 6th for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and pre-order information is available below.

Starfield

Starfield is the latest game universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Set among the stars, the game ushers players on an epic adventure to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery. Humanity has expanded beyond our solar system, settling new planets and living as a spacefaring people in the year 2330. You will join Constellation, the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy, and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. During your journey, you will encounter various factions, pilot and customize your own ship, explore planets, discover their local flora, fauna, and resources, build outposts, and master a refined combat system to deal with a variety of threats.

Constellation Edition and Premium Edition

To gain early access to the game, players can pre-order either the Premium or Constellation Edition, which grants early access up to five days before the game’s official release. However, early access depends on the purchase date and subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

Starfield Constellation Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

SteelBook Display Case

Constellation Skin Pack, including Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Premium Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack, including Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Active Game Pass members and players who pre-order Starfield will receive the “Old Mars Skin Pack” bonus in-game items, which includes a Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mining Pack.

Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Xbox Controller and Headset

Bethesda Game Studios partnered with Xbox to create a Limited Edition Starfield Xbox controller and headset. The controller's back and side panels resemble those of a spaceship, while the metallic bronze directional pad and colors of





