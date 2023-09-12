The Talk, Sherri, Jennifer Hudson Return Amid WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, TV | Tagged: amptp, jennifer hudson, SAG-AFTRA, sherri shepherd, The Talk, wga, writers’ strike

Reports are that The Talk, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Sherri are all set to resume tapings amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Earlier today, we reported on how Drew Barrymore and her daytime talk show were met with WGA picket lines and serious social media pushback from others in the entertainment industry over the decision to resume tapings despite there being no end in sight to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Now, it appears CBS’ The Talk and syndicated talkers from Jennifer Hudson (The Jennifer Hudson Show) and Sherri Shepherd (Sherri) will also resume their respective productions over the next few weeks. Hosts such as Barrymore, Hudson & Shepherd, and The Talk‘s panel (Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell & Sheryl Underwood) are in compliance with SAG-AFTRA rules, with those responsibilities covered under a separate contract from the one that the union is striking over. As for NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, a production return is still up in the air as the talker finishes its move from the West to the East Coast. Now, here’s where it gets a bit tricky when it comes to the daytime talk shows. For example, Sherri is in the same group as Live With Kelly and Mark and Tamron Hall in that they don’t utilize WGA writers. But The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk find themselves in the same club as The View and The Drew Barrymore Show in that they’ve utilized WGA writers in the past – and that they are each “signatory to the Writers Guild’s minimum basic agreement.”

Drew Barrymore Explains Bringing Back Talk Show Amid WGA Strike

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me,” Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air that went live on Sunday, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May and contrast it with her decision now.

Barrymore continued, “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.” Here’s a look at Barrymore’s Instagram post from earlier today announcing that her talk show will return on Monday, September 18:

Here’s a look back at the response from the Writers Guild of America East regarding the matter:

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023

