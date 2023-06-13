The timing is difficult for the arrival of Bitcoin mining IPOs.

Bitcoin’s stock market debut arrives amidst unfavorable conditions

Three of the biggest manufacturers of cryptocurrency technology are preparing to go public, presenting investors with a new investment opportunity in the digital currency industry. They are reportedly seeking to raise billions of dollars in capital.

Cryptocurrencies, unlike the dollar or euro, are not issued by central banks. Rather, they are based on computer code. Bitcoin, for instance, is generated and exchanged via a process called “mining,” where computer algorithms solve increasingly complex mathematical problems.

China-based firms Bitmain, Canaan, and Ebang generate revenue by selling high-tech apparatuses and systems utilized in mining and they reign the business together.

However, IPOs launched from young and unpredictable industries in Hong Kong’s stock market are undesirable and especially more so in the current market conditions, where the price of bitcoin, which would climb to nearly $20,000 in December, has lately plunged by almost two-thirds. Other cryptocurrencies such as ethereum have fallen too.

“Bitmain warned potential investors this week that, if the prices of cryptocurrencies decrease suddenly, demand for their mining hardware and cryptocurrency mining services will also rapidly decrease,” as stated by the mining firm.

Furthermore, the Hong Kong stock market where these firms choose to list has taken a turn for the worse this month, having dropped over 20% from its previous high because of concerns about the nation’s trade war with the U.S. and economic slowdown.

The three mining technology companies have not divulged the specifics about when they plan to go public or the amount they expect to raise. While Bitmain and Canaan refused to entertain interview petitions, Ebang did not respond to the request.

Benjamin Quinlan, founder of the Hong Kong-based financial consulting firm ‘Quinlan and Associates,’ points out that though recent setbacks appear ill-fated, cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely growing in mainstream acceptance, and the three mining firms’ incomes are steadily growing too. Nevertheless, the industry faces significant challenges with cybersecurity and connected devices.

One of the challenges faced is in how governments go about regulating digital finances. Last year, China entirely prohibited activities utilizing bitcoin. The country is still but believed to be home to considerable cryptocurrency mining operations; however, authorities are attempting to push them out.





Also, cryptocurrency miners need a massive amount of electricity to operate their rooms brimming with computing facilities consistently, leading to higher tariffs for miners by public utilities in the United States.

“As the cost of mining Bitcoin increases, demand for mining equipment will decrease, which will impact the performance of these corporations,” says Quinlan.

Mining cryptocurrencies is already less lucrative than it was in the past. Bitcoin mining had witnessed immense activity over the past year, increasing demand for the technology. However, as the profits from mining spreads thinly across a larger number of users, the demand for mining equipment could decrease in the future.

Will the mining business continue to thrive?

The recent financial reports of Bitmain, Canaan, and Ebang, who have intentions of going public, showed that they experienced their lofty peak and were all gainful. However, Leilei Wang, a consultant at Kapronasia, states that maintaining profitability will be an enormous challenge. She also says they are adopting to changes in technology and are investing in more advanced chip technology that can be used in other areas like artificial intelligence.

For now, their future is linked to the entire industry’s welfare. “Without greater mainstream adoption, cryptocurrencies will likely lose their appeal, and the mining equipment makers will find it extremely challenging to survive,” warns Quinlan.

Despite everything, bitcoin investors hope that the currency can return to its previous standing as financial exchanges and large corporations take it seriously. “As you see more adoption people being comfortable with it, it feels like it’s going to go up,” explains Mike Novogratz, CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital.

