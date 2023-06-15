The Top 5 Destinations in India for Female Solo Travelers

Amidst the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, engaging in self-discovery often takes a backseat, especially for busy women juggling multiple responsibilities. However, solo travel can break this pattern, offering the chance to explore, grow, and reflect. It’s imperative for women to prioritize these trips, nurturing their well-being. While safety remains a genuine concern, there are several safe destinations in India that offer worry-free travel opportunities for women.

Daniel D’Souza, the President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel, shares a few destinations in India that are ideal for women solo travelers seeking safe and empowering experiences!

Ladakh and Kasol for Adventurous Escapades

If you’re embarking on a solo journey, Ladakh is an exhilarating place to start your adventure. You can rent a bike and explore the stunning Nubra Valley or camp by the enchanting Pangong Lake. Ladakh provides a wide range of trekking, hiking, and river rafting opportunities. On the other hand, Kasol, a haven for adventurers and a melting pot of cultures, attracts solo women travelers worldwide. You can indulge in treks to the famous Kheerganga in the Parvati Valley and immerse yourself in a unique cultural exchange with the Israeli travelers who frequent the area.

Whether you choose the awe-inspiring beauty of Ladakh or the vibrant atmosphere of Kasol, these destinations promise thrilling experiences and personal growth for solo women travelers.

Hampi for Historical and Cultural Delight

Step into Hampi and discover a UNESCO World Heritage site and a city of ruins. History enthusiasts will be captivated by at least 1,600 remnants from the last Hindu Kingdom in South India. During your visit, you’ll want to admire the grandeur of the Virupaksha Temple and explore the dilapidated Hampi Bazaar while immersing yourself in the 1500s before the Muslim sultanate’s invasion. You don’t want to miss the unique experience of a Coracle ride across the mighty Tungabhadra River.

Hampi offers a journey into the past, making it an ideal destination for solo women travelers seeking a blend of history and culture.

Varanasi for Spirituality and Wellness

Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital, is the world’s oldest continually inhabited city. Known as Kashi, it beckons with enchanting lanes filled with ash-smeared sadhus and pandits immersed in spiritual practices. The ancient ghats of the Ganges River provide a mesmerizing backdrop for a divine evening Aarti and solemn cremation ceremonies. Varanasi’s mystical ambiance humbles visitors, compelling them to contemplate deeply.

Varanasi offers a transformative experience unlike any other for solo women travelers seeking spiritual enlightenment.

Sunderbans Boat Cruise or Andaman Islands Glass Bottom Cruise for Marine Delight

The Sunderbans boat cruise and Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise are perfect for those who adore marine life but prefer to stay dry. The Sunderbans cruise offers a remarkable wildlife experience, allowing you to witness animals like the Bengal tiger or Chital on land and crocodiles or snakes in the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise takes marine exploration to another level as you marvel at vibrant coral reefs and an array of colorful fish from the comfort of the boat’s glass bottom structure.

Kolkata for food lovers

Kolkata is a must-visit destination for people with diverse and mouth-watering food interests. From iconic Kathi rolls to irresistible Bengali sweets, the city offers a wide range of flavors. In the city’s narrow lanes, indulge in beloved treats like Puchka, Jhal Muri, Chana Jor Garam, and Chunni. Visit Arsalan at Park Circus for mouth-watering biryani and cheese kebabs. For an authentic Bengali fish curry, check out Ballygunge Place or Kasturi for the best Ilish (Hilsa fish).

Kolkata’s culinary delights are an essential experience for every traveler venturing into the city.

If you’re a solo woman traveler looking for unforgettable experiences, these destinations will surely delight you. Get ready to embark on a journey that rejuvenates your spirit, helps you discover new interests, and ignites a renewed enthusiasm for life.

It’s time to take the leap, embrace yourself, and experience the incredible transformative power of solo travel!