The Top 5 most anticipated returning TV shows

Viewers are awaiting the premieres of some big TV shows between now and the end of the year, like the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown — a huge release for the streaming giant that will, among other things, incorporate the death of Princess Diana in the new season as well as the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton. Unfortunately, Netflix is still keeping the show’s release date close to the chest while, at the same time, everyone is also still waiting to see what overall impact the dual Hollywood strikes will have on the fall TV season.

To get a sense of where things stand at the moment, in terms of which returning TV shows are among the most anticipated by viewers this fall, Rotten Tomatoes surveyed its users recently and asked them to pick the shows they’re most looking forward to. More than 1,000 users ultimately weighed in with their picks, and more than one vote was allowed. We’ve included the Top 5 titles below, and you can check out the full rundown right here — is your favorite on the list?

#5: Bob’s Burgers

Image source: Fox

Network: Fox

Summary: The Belcher family returns for a 14th season of burger-flipping hilarity in the animated comedy’s 14th season. Family patriarch Bob Belcher is the owner of a small, dive-y restaurant, and the show’s voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy.

Return date: Oct. 1

#4: American Horror Story

Network: FX

Summary: In the 12th season of this anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, per FX: “After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood.”

Return date: Sept. 20

#3: Fargo

Network: FX

Summary: In the fifth installment of FX’s Fargo, set in Minnesota and North Dakota, Dot Lyon is an outwardly typical Midwestern housewife (played by Juno Temple) who gets in trouble with the authorities thanks to a life she’d thought was in the past. Rancher, preacher, and sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), meanwhile, has been searching for her for years. Continues FX: “With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help.

“CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law.”

Return date: Nov. 21

#2: Reacher

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson in Prime Video’s “Reacher.” Image source: Prime Video

Network: Prime Video

Summary: Based on the series of thrillers from author Lee Child, Prime Video’s Reacher (finally!) gives fans of the book series a version of the hulking protagonist they can appreciate. No offense to Tom Cruise, but his big-screen portrayal in no way, shape, or form embodied the towering former military police investigator who’s now a drifter and who — minus a smartphone and carrying only bare essentials — moves from town to town solving crimes and helping out pretty much anyone in need.

Return date: Dec. 2023

#1: Loki

Tom Hiddleston in “Loki” on Disney+. Image source: Marvel Studios

Network: Disney+

Summary: Last but not least, Marvel’s fan-favorite series starring Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief returns to Disney’s streamer for its sophomore season less than a month from now. Among other things, the show picks up right where we left off following Loki’s fight with the Time Variance Authority. The show also expands its multiverse and roster of characters, as Loki continues to grapple with what it means to possess free will.

Return date: Oct. 6