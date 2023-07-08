The Untold Stories: Why the UK Urgently Needs to Fund Trials for Child Cancer Vaccines

These smiling faces demonstrate why it is imperative for the UK to provide funding for a trial of a highly promising cancer vaccine that has the potential to put an end to the heartbreak that families face. Parents of 15 children suffering from high-risk neuroblastoma have written a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, urging him to meet with them to discuss the urgent need for improved treatments. Organized by the charity Solving Kids’ Cancer UK, the letter emphasizes that no parent should ever feel as though they have exhausted all options when it comes to saving their child’s life. Neuroblastoma is a rare and aggressive disease, with approximately 50 children receiving a diagnosis each year. These children face a 50/50 chance of survival, and even if their treatment is successful, they live with the constant threat of a relapse. However, an experimental vaccine is being developed that aims to reduce this risk of relapse. Initial data suggests that the vaccine is capable of generating a strong immune response against the proteins found on the surface of neuroblastoma cells. Currently, the vaccine is only available through a study being conducted at a clinic in New York City. British families have had to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds in order to gain access to the vaccine. We have launched the Back Britain to Beat Childhood Cancer campaign, calling on the government to invest £10-15 million for the European portion of a transatlantic trial. If this funding is provided, patients in the UK would be able to access the vaccine and determine whether it truly reduces the risk of relapse. One of the signatories of the letter is Lee Smith, the parent of eight-year-old Eden from West Yorkshire. Eden was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April 2021 and is currently participating in the trial in New York. She will be traveling to the US later this month to receive her sixth injection out of ten. Lee believes that the vaccine, even if it only improves Eden’s chances by a small amount, is absolutely worth pursuing. He commented, “We have to give her every opportunity we can. We also wanted to contribute to the data that could benefit other children in the future. If it can help Eden and other families, then why not do it?” A fundraising campaign for Eden has been successful and has raised over half a million pounds. However, the constant traveling has been difficult for the family. Lee explained, “The first trip was 30 nights in New York, which may sound like a dream to some people, but it was a long time to be away from family.” The letter also includes signatures from parents of children undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma, those who have traveled to access the vaccine, and parents of children who tragically passed away after their cancer returned. Sally Gilding’s son Luke was diagnosed in May 2022 after a tumor was discovered following a football accident. Despite surgery to remove the tumor, scans revealed that it had spread to his skeleton, and he is now being closely monitored. Sally emphasized that the financial challenges, guilt over lost family time, and constant fear of not being able to do enough to save a child’s life are all significant burdens that come with childhood cancer. The parents in the letter are requesting a meeting with Steve Barclay, as well as representatives from Solving Kids’ Cancer UK and Neuroblastoma UK, so that they can personally share their experiences and discuss how to move forward. The Department of Health and Social Care has stated that the National Institute for Health and Care Research is actively supporting a trial focused on targeted drug treatment for neuroblastoma. Additionally, a state-of-the-art facility has been developed with a £10 million investment to support cutting-edge technology. In addition to these efforts, the government recently entered into a groundbreaking partnership with BioNtech to develop individualized cancer vaccines.





Reference