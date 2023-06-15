Theatre Entertainment: A nuanced and darker rendition of Groundhog Day review.

Famed composer and lyricist Tim Minchin, along with esteemed writer Danny Rubin, have added a new layer of emotional depth to their 2016 hit musical.

The production, a science fiction fable and romantic comedy, follows the story of Phil Connors, a narcissistic TV weatherman played by Andy Karl in his original role. Trapped in a time loop in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Connors is cursed to repeat the same day until he learns the error of his ways.

While darker than the film, Karl’s superb performance brings a degree of humanity to Connors’ gradual transformation from shallow egotism to a warm-hearted individual.

Through nuanced portrayals of the various stages in Connors’ journey, including Faustian drug-fueled orgies and suicidal despair, Karl delivers an unforgettable performance en route to redemption.