Theatre Entertainment: A nuanced and darker rendition of Groundhog Day review.

Famed composer and lyricist Tim Minchin, along with esteemed writer Danny Rubin, have added a new layer of emotional depth to their 2016 hit musical.
The production, a science fiction fable and romantic comedy, follows the story of Phil Connors, a narcissistic TV weatherman played by Andy Karl in his original role. Trapped in a time loop in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Connors is cursed to repeat the same day until he learns the error of his ways.
While darker than the film, Karl’s superb performance brings a degree of humanity to Connors’ gradual transformation from shallow egotism to a warm-hearted individual.
Through nuanced portrayals of the various stages in Connors’ journey, including Faustian drug-fueled orgies and suicidal despair, Karl delivers an unforgettable performance en route to redemption.
Director Matthew Warchus manages to keep the fast-paced production moving seamlessly, with the help of Rob Howell’s miniature sets that include buildings, cars, and a movable boarding house. The theatrical illusions of Connors’ three suicide attempts are captivatingly executed.
In addition to Karl’s sterling performance, the supporting cast of Tanisha Spring as Rita, Andrew Langtree as Connors’ old school buddy Ned, and Eve Norris as small town hottie Nancy are all equally outstanding.
Rarely has being trapped in a space/time continuum been so entertaining.
- Catch the Old Vic production until August 19th. Get your tickets today at 0344 871 7628.
