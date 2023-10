Reddit has implemented a new policy that restricts access to mature content on the platform through third-party apps. The CEO of the company, Steve Huffman, made the announcement last month that starting from July 5, access to explicit content via third-party apps would be disabled. Users will now need to use the official Reddit app in order to view mature content.

In a Reddit post last month, CEO Steve Huffman announced, “As part of our ongoing efforts to regulate the discovery and viewing of explicit content and communities on Reddit, we will be limiting access to mature content via our Data API, effective July 5, 2023”. Huffman also pointed out that this change in the Data API would not affect any moderator bots or extensions.

A recent report by Vice highlighted Reddit’s move as an attempt to push users towards using the official Reddit app instead of third-party apps. The report mentioned that third-party apps not only contain adult content but also include other types of explicit material such as sex education, discussions on sexuality, and harm reduction.

In April, Reddit announced its plan to allow third parties to access its application programming interface (API) data. In an interview with the New York Times, Huffman explained that popular chatbots like Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s Bing Chat were trained using Reddit’s API data.

In his post last month, Huffman emphasized the need for API fees, stating, “To ensure Reddit’s sustainability as a business, we can no longer subsidize commercial entities that heavily rely on our data.”

Many Reddit users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the company’s decision to charge high fees for API data. This data is used by third-party apps to provide features that are not available on the official app and is also used by moderators to manage their communities.

In protest against the API changes, several subreddits organized a 48-hour-long protest. Some of these communities posted explicit content or tagged their subreddits as NSFW (not safe for work) as a form of protest. NSFW subreddits are not allowed to be advertised, and stricter age restrictions are placed on accessing them.