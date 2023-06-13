This month, ‘Mean Meat Machine’ by Dr Fetus is coming to consoles and PC.

Thunderful, Headup, and Team Meat are all set to release an exciting new match-4 puzzler called ‘Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine’ on June 22, 2023. The game offers the hardcore challenge that Super Meat Boy is famous for, in an innovative blend of puzzle and intense action gameplay that promises hours of fun.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine takes place immediately after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever, where the nefarious Dr. Fetus analyzes Meat Boy relentlessly and collects all the data he requires to create the perfect Meat Boy clone. However, the DNA sample that he has collected is not perfect, leading to some less-than-perfect clones. To solve this problem, Dr. Fetus creates ruthless test chambers to sort out the weak clones from the good ones. The good specimens are just on the horizon.

The game features over 100 hand-crafted levels, filled with creative traps and hazards that players need to beat. The Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever locations are familiar to long-time fans, including the picturesque forest, the hospital, and salt factory. The original Super Meat Boy Forever artists have provided dazzling backgrounds and animations, and RIDICULON offers a fantastic soundtrack.

Furthermore, each world culminates in an epic boss fight that tests the player’s skills and determination in this hardcore take on a classic formula. Co-founder Tommy Refenes of Team Meat said that the players would enjoy joining clones together to create matches while dodging obstacles that they have designed. This game promises to be a unique take on puzzle games, with saws and other inventive elements included, making it an exciting addition to any gamer’s collection.

Finally, the game will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So, players can get their hands on this latest weird baby on their preferred gaming platform. Don’t miss the opportunity to play ‘Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine’ when it releases on June 22, 2023. Watch the gameplay trailer at the top of this article!





Reference