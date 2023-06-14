This Summer, ‘Spiritle’ will be Available on PC and Mobile Platforms

Fabled Game Studio, the indie developer from China, is releasing their exciting new multiplayer party game ‘Spiritle’ on Android, iOS, and PC on June 28, 2023.

In ‘Spiritle’, you play as one of four elemental Spirits, representing Nature, Earth, Water, or Fire, and fight against others to regain your place in the World Tree. Each Spirit has unique abilities and skills that can be customized with an equipping ring. During the game, players deploy their characters and explore new lands by opening tiles on the board. If players match two identical lands, they can attack their opponents.

‘Spiritle’ is easy to pick up but challenging to master, making it an ideal game for those who enjoy strategy and tactical gameplay. Victory comes only to the most cunning strategist.

The game offers a variety of different modes, including Classic battle, a competitive matchmaking mode with a leaderboard. There is also the seasonal Cooperative mode that offers chaotic 2v2 action, and a Custom mode where you can play privately with friends. Each season has its World Tree passives, and the Earth season presents the Brutality tree. With eight Spirit characters to choose from and four fully functional seasons to battle on, champion the board and become the ultimate tactical gamer!

“’Spiritle’ incorporates core tabletop and experiences into a package that players can pick up and play with anyone”, said Nicholas Lavergne, Game Producer at Fabled Game Studio. “It’s as if chess, ‘Catan,’ and ‘Mario Party’ gave birth to this charmingly strategic-yet-casual party game. We are so excited to share the game with players across the globe, with cross-platform support across PC and mobile it doesn’t matter where you are to play!”

Wishlist ‘Spiritle’ on Steam now at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1493260/Spiritle/. Get ready to experience the thrill of the game when it arrives in 2023!





Reference