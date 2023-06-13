This week brings a long-awaited free channel upgrade for Sky TV users with blockbuster content.

Sky TV users with Sky Glass television or new Stream Box can now rejoice as the company has finally added a group of additional channels to its popular streaming devices. Until recently, users with these devices were unable to access certain free-to-view services. However, a much-needed upgrade has now been made available, giving them access to seven additional channels that are free to watch. This includes services like GREAT! Romance, GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Action, and GREAT! TV. The GREAT! selection of channels features movies, classic TV shows, comedy, and entertainment, and has long been available on Sky Q but not on the company’s latest devices that use a broadband connection to beam content to the big screen, rather than a dish.

To add to this, there’s also the launch of three kids’ services via the POP! platform. These include the POP channel, Tiny Pop, and Pop Max, which contain shows such as Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks, Miraculous, and Pokémon content perfect for young viewers. Users don’t need to do anything to access the additional channels as the changes occur automatically overnight via a software update.

For those unfamiliar with Sky Glass or Sky Stream, they are devices that beam content to the big screen using the web. This means users don’t need to worry about installation or engineers trudging through their living room. The Sky Stream set-top box arrives in the post with users able to simply plug things in and get instant access to entertainment. The Sky Glass, on the other hand, includes a TV screen and soundbar that’s built-in. Along with Sky’s library of shows, the Stream, and Glass devices also give easy access to all of the most popular streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, and more.

To get started, those interested can read our full reviews of Sky Stream and Sky Glass below. So why not get ready to start streaming and discover a world of entertainment waiting for you!

• Sky Stream review

• Sky Glass review





