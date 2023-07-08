Thousands missing out on hope for Alzheimer’s battle on the horizon

Experts caution that patients in Britain may miss out on the latest generation of Alzheimer’s drugs unless there is a rapid improvement in diagnosis rates. This concern arises following the granting of full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for lecanemab, the world’s first drug proven to slow cognitive decline and clear toxic proteins from the brain. Hilary Evans, CEO of Alzheimer’s Research UK, urges regulators in the country to complete their assessment “urgently” and calls for a complete overhaul of the dementia diagnosis process. Ms. Evans remarks, “This development signifies progress towards a world where Alzheimer’s disease can be treated, but it should also serve as a reminder.” She adds, “The news today highlights the urgency of preparing the NHS for new medications like lecanemab. Without a confirmed Alzheimer’s diagnosis, patients will not have access to these drugs. However, diagnosis is primarily done through PET scans, and the UK has one of the lowest numbers of scanners per capita in the developed world.”

“Without action, this could significantly restrict access to care and create inequalities,” she expresses concern. Lecanemab, an immunotherapy drug that targets amyloid, a protein that forms plaques around brain cells and is believed to drive Alzheimer’s, has shown slowed cognitive decline of 27 percent in patients with mild symptoms in trials. This translates to slowing the progression of the disease by five months over a period of 18 months. The effects of lecanemab are considered “modest,” but they pave the way for a new wave of medications targeting amyloid. In the UK, a person develops dementia every three minutes. By 2040, it is projected that 1.6 million people will be living with the condition. The Alzheimer’s Society states that at least 100,000 individuals in the UK could benefit from lecanemab, but the actual number is expected to be much higher. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem of tens of thousands of people living undiagnosed with the condition.

Scott Mitchell, Alzheimer’s Research UK ambassador and husband of the late TV star Dame Barbara Windsor, commended the FDA approval of lecanemab, stating, “Although it’s a first-generation treatment with modest effects, it gives real hope to so many people like Barbara impacted by this devastating disease.” Developed by Biogen in the US and Eisai in Japan, lecanemab is administered as a fortnightly intravenous infusion. A decision on the drug is expected from the MHRA, the UK watchdog, towards the end of this year. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is currently conducting an appraisal of the drug and aims to report soon after. An additional Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, has also demonstrated a 35 percent average decline in patients’ progression in trials. NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard has recently formed a special team to ensure the prompt rollout of such drugs once they receive the necessary approval.





