Three Sleeping Positions to Stay Cool During a Heatwave at Night

As summer settles in, basking in the warm temperatures and extended daylight hours can bring about certain health risks. One of the most significant perils is the inability to sleep well due to the hot and bright conditions. Such an issue can lower our day-to-day functionality and have lasting impacts on our overall health. However, worry not as Bed Kingdom, the leading furniture and mattress supplier has shared expert tips with Express.co.uk on how to obtain quality sleep during the summer season.

“Summer is a very disruptive time for sleep. With longer daylight hours and elevated temperatures, people are always searching for ways to keep cool,” said a spokesperson for Bed Kingdom.

While utilizing fans and optimal bedding can help, keeping your body cool is the ultimate answer and cost-effective. Hence, they recommend sleeping scantily clad or pulling duvets and blankets backward to obtain refreshing slumber during summer.

“As many countries around the world face an increase in temperatures, it’ll be interesting to see if sleeping habits change during this season,” added the spokesperson.

In addition, Bed Kingdom suggested three sleeping positions that would ensure you stay cool throughout the night. Side sleeping, the starfish, and the log, all elevate surface area, allowing sweat to evaporate and cool down your body. Furthermore, they offered additional and straightforward methods to remain cool at night, including freezing your sheets or having space between you and your partner in bed. They also advised sleeping downstairs, where the cool air accumulates, and keeping blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day.

By following these tips, we can all sleep peacefully during the sweltering summer months without compromising on our health or comfort.





