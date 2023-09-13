Thunder electric surfboard rides the waves at up to 70 km/h

Cyrusher has been on a mission to offer “quality bikes made in China to international markets at great prices” since 2014. Now the company is riding into the electric watersports space with the Thunder electric surfboard.

Cyrusher’s odd name is a combination of the words cycling and rusher, and we’ve featured a number of its keenly priced ebikes recently, including the Ranger and Nitro. Now the company is offering thrill-seeking water babies the chance to “feel the wind in your hair, the spray of the sea on your face and the rush of the open water under your feet.”

The Thunder board is built around a 5-kW electric motor that reportedly peaks at 10 kW, which drives a jet pump for a claimed top speed of up to 70 km/h (43.5 mph) – which makes it a good deal zippier than Awake’s more expensive Rävik S. Throttle control is via a trigger handle that’s tethered to the nose of the board. And the 3,600-Wh battery is reckoned good for an hour’s e-surfing for every 2-3 hours on charge.

“The Thunder is designed to balance stability and maneuverability perfectly, making it easy for the rider to control,” said Cyrusher at the launch of its first electric surfboard Cyrusher

The board measures 1.68 m long and 0.58 m wide (5.5 x 1.9 ft) and is designed to deliver “a seamless glide through the water” – though it doesn’t rise above choppy waters like a hydrofoil board, so riders looking to “chase after turbulent waves” at speed are going to really feel every chop. But at least the motor will automatically shut off in the event of a fall.

Despite its high-performance design, Cyrusher says that its first e-surfboard has been created for riders of all levels. “The Thunder is easily transportable and offers a seamless ride for novice riders just starting out with their first electric surfboard, making it an ideal choice for a smooth initiation into the sport,” said the company in a blog post. “On the other hand, experienced surfers seeking an exhilarating experience will be delighted by Thunder’s impressive surfing capabilities.”

The Thunder weighs in at 39 kg (~86 lb) including the removable battery or 18 kg on its own, and can support up to 120 kg (264.5 lb) up top. It’s on sale now for US$9,999, though the list price is $11,999. The video below has more.

