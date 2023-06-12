Tiger Shroff marks 7 years in Bollywood, thanks his loyal fan-base ‘Tigerian’ Army with gratitude

Bollywood sensation, Tiger Shroff, who redefined the action and dance industry in Indian cinema has now completed 7 years of excellence in the film industry. Mumbai (Maharashtra) witnessed the special moment on May 22, 2021.

Reflecting on his journey in the Indian film industry so far, Tiger took a trip down memory lane with his debut film- ‘Heropanti’, where he shared screen space with Kriti Sanon, who also made her debut through this film in Bollywood.

He expressed, “Reflecting on my journey so far, I am grateful for all the unique experiences and the love audiences have shown me. Heropanti will always be an unforgettable film for me, and I would like to thank Sajid Sir, Sabbir Sir, who believed in me when I was starting, and Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever.”

Tiger gave a special shoutout to his fans, the ‘Tigerians’. “Without your endless love and support, the Tigerian army, I am nothing. Thank you all for your support,” said the ‘War’ actor, highlighting the immeasurable contribution of his ardent fan base in his success.

Tiger has cemented his name in the industry with a strong lineup of films ahead of him and massive love from his fans, making him one of the most loved actors in his league.

Besides his films, dance, and action sequences; Tiger is also known for his shredded physique, providing inspiration to many of his fans to get fit and healthier.

The 31-year-old has recently concluded filming for the first schedule of the sequel to his 2014 debut movie ‘Heropanti’.

‘Heropanti 2’ has a scheduled release date of December 3, 2021. Besides Tiger, the sequel will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who directed Tiger’s last release, ‘Baaghi 3’. The film’s music will be composed by the legendary A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Tiger has an exciting lineup of movies, including ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Ganpath’ co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline, hinting at his continuous contribution to the entertainment industry. (ANI)