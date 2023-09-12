Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Lob PDA at US Open Finals

Greetings, fellow sports fans, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet among you. Now that Kylothée (working title) has broken the seal on the West Coast celebrating Beyoncé’s birthday last week, the rumored couple has taken their hard launch bicoastal, taking in some hard lobs at the U.S. Open finals in Queens on Sunday.

Jenner and Chalamet attended the men’s singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev together, with all of the hair-touching that elite-level tennis spectatorship so famously demands. The duo were seated near Laverne Cox and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and did a lot of leaning into one another and laughing into one another’s mouths as they watched Djokovic take the title. Chalamet and Jenner both dressed in all black and wore dark sunglasses for their East Coast canoodling debut.

According to Page Six, Kylie’s ex, and the father of her two children, rapper Travis Scott, was also in attendance at the match Sunday. Plenty of other celebs who do not star in the upcoming Dune 2 also made the trek to Queens over the weekend: Jon Hamm and new wife Anna Osceola were spotted in the crowd, as were Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zach Braff, Matthew McConaughey (looking alright, alright, alright in tennis whites in Djokovic’s box), Lil’ Wayne, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Emily Ratajkowski, Lea Michele, Christie Brinkley, Jerry Seinfeld, James Marsden, and Martha Stewart, among many, many others. Because who doesn’t (wait for it) just love tennis?

You can bet they had a (tennis) ball.