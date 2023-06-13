Tips for safeguarding children from hazardous effects of wildfire smoke – NPR

Children are particularly at risk from the hazardous effects of wildfire smoke. While short-term exposure can lead to coughing and asthma attacks, multiple encounters may result in reduced lung function.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The pollution caused by wildfires affects individuals of all ages, but health experts have warned that children are especially vulnerable to its adverse impacts. To discuss this issue further, we are joined by NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy. Maria, thank you for joining us today.

MARIA GODOY, BYLINE: Thank you for having me.

SIMON: Could you please elaborate on why children are at higher risk?

GODOY: Yes, there are several reasons for this. Firstly, children tend to breathe faster than adults, which means that they inhale more air particles per unit of body weight. Therefore, they are more likely to take in greater amounts of tiny particles found in smoke that can penetrate deep into their lungs and trigger inflammation. I spoke to Dr. Lisa Patel, a pediatrician, and the executive director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, who confirmed that kids under the age of 5 are more susceptible to inflammation and should be even more carefully monitored. Inhalation of wildfire smoke can cause symptoms such as coughing or sneezing in children, but it becomes concerning if they experience difficulty in breathing or are wheezing, in which case a doctor must be immediately consulted.

SIMON: What about pregnant women? Are they also at risk for wildfire smoke exposure?

GODOY: Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to air pollution in general can have harmful effects on the fetus, although less evidence exists to specifically link risks to wildfires. Nevertheless, Dr. Keith Brenner, a pulmonologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, states that particulate matter found in wildfire smoke, which is similar to that found in air pollution caused by industry or traffic, can also affect the fetus’s development. Therefore, pregnant women should avoid exposure to smoke as much as possible.

SIMON: Is wildfire smoke different from other types of air pollution?

GODOY: Yes, it is. Wildfire smoke can be up to ten times more toxic than pollution from burning fossil fuels. As a result, it is crucial to be more cautious when it comes to children’s exposure to such air pollution, particularly in light of the fact that climate change could lead to more frequent wildfires.

SIMON: Are there any recommendations or preventive measures that can be taken to protect children from wildfire smoke?

GODOY: Yes, there are a few things parents can do. Firstly, it is important to check the air quality in your area on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website – airnow.gov. The air quality is color-coded, so if it is in the red or purple zone, outdoor activities should be avoided. If kids do go outdoors, it is best to use a KN95 mask, as an N95 mask may be difficult to find in smaller sizes. Alternatively, parents may prefer to keep children indoors and use air purifiers or close doors and windows to prevent outdoor air pollution from creeping inside. Lastly, it is advisable not to burn candles, use gas stoves, or vacuum while indoors as all these activities contribute to air pollution.

SIMON: Thank you, Maria, for sharing this valuable information with us.

GODOY: Thank you for having me.

