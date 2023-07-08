Tips for Skincare in your 40s and 50s: Effective Ingredients to Combat Wrinkles and Achieve Smoother Skin

When it comes to skincare, it is widely known that prevention is better than cure. That is why establishing an effective skincare routine at a young age is always recommended.
However, for those who haven’t had the luxury of perfecting their routine over decades, there are still products that can work wonders even at the age of 50 and beyond.
Dr. Noman Mohamed, an aesthetics specialist and advisor to Hada Labo Tokyo skincare, spoke to Express.co.uk and suggested that skincare should be tailored to each decade of life to reflect the natural aging process.
While it is important for people in their twenties and thirties, it becomes even more crucial for perimenopausal women who want to maintain a younger appearance.
According to Dr. Noman, individuals in their forties and fifties should focus on “wrinkle-fighting” and “smoothing” ingredients.
Dr. Noman explained, “When women reach their forties, there is a more dramatic change in their skin.
“Perimenopause and menopause cause collagen and elastin production to further reduce, resulting in dry and thinner-looking skin than usual.”
To combat this natural effect of aging, Dr. Noman recommends using hydrating products that contain multiple hyaluronic acids.
He emphasized that these acids are “essential” for providing water-based hydration, which helps maintain a plump and elastic complexion.
Dr. Noman suggested using Hada Labo Tokyo’s Ultra Firming Booster 5 x HA Day Cream-in-Milk for effective skincare.
He stated that this cream has a “powerful firming and moisturizing” effect and contains five hyaluronic acids that provide superb hydration.
Furthermore, ingredients like this often have a “filling and wrinkle-smoothing effect” on mature skin.
Just as hydration is crucial for preventing premature aging in younger years, it remains key for older women.
Dr. Noman explained, “This continues into the fifties and beyond, making caring for the skin essential in order to keep it hydrated and moisturized. This is vital to avoid dry, tight, flaky, and thin skin.”
Formulations containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and niacinamide are effective for combating dryness. However, prevention should also be a priority in mature skincare.
Dr. Noman urged, “Regardless of age, always wear SPF 50 when in the sun.”
