Tips for Skincare in your 40s and 50s: Effective Ingredients to Combat Wrinkles and Achieve Smoother Skin

When it comes to skincare, it is widely known that prevention is better than cure. That is why establishing an effective skincare routine at a young age is always recommended.

However, for those who haven’t had the luxury of perfecting their routine over decades, there are still products that can work wonders even at the age of 50 and beyond.

Dr. Noman Mohamed, an aesthetics specialist and advisor to Hada Labo Tokyo skincare, spoke to Express.co.uk and suggested that skincare should be tailored to each decade of life to reflect the natural aging process.

While it is important for people in their twenties and thirties, it becomes even more crucial for perimenopausal women who want to maintain a younger appearance.

According to Dr. Noman, individuals in their forties and fifties should focus on “wrinkle-fighting” and “smoothing” ingredients.