Today’s (June 13) “Moviedle” answer and clues revealed

Moviedle is rapidly becoming a favorite quiz game among movie enthusiasts after the massive success of Wordle. Although it incorporates the fundamental principles of Wordle, Moviedle adds a unique cinematic twist. Instead of guessing a word, players have to guess the name of a movie. Sounds straightforward, right? However, there’s quite a significant twist to consider. Players only get one second of movie footage on their first guess. That’s right – the entire movie flashes on the screen from beginning to end. Don’t fret if this sounds challenging – it absolutely is. Players get six attempts before they fail, with each subsequent try slowing things down slightly. To help players move closer to the right answer, three clues are included on the page. These clues provide hints as to the answer for today’s Moviedle. If players still can’t work it out, today’s Moviedle answer is provided.

For June 13’s Moviedle, here are three clues to get you closer to the answer:

– Released in 2019

– Directed by Olivia Wilde

– Stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Diana Silvers, Jason Sudeikis

And now, the Moviedle answer for June 13 – an American teenage comedy film – is Booksmart!

To give you an idea of the movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles are released, this list will be updated.

That’s everything you need to know about today’s Moviedle answer. If you’re looking for more puzzle fun, head over to our pages on Wordle, Heardle, Globle, and Framed – each offers a slightly different guessing game twist!





