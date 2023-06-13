Todd Howard’s final project may be ‘The Elder Scrolls 6.’

In an illuminating interview with IGN, Todd Howard, the esteemed game designer and head honcho at Bethesda Games Studios, intimated that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be his final game. As he astutely pointed out, “speed isn’t the goal” at his company – one that is renowned for its long development cycles, extensive post-launch support, including downloadable content and expansions, and meticulous attention to detail. Howard cited this as one of the reasons why he wouldn’t be surprised if The Elder Scrolls 6 ended up being his swansong project, as “if [he] does the math, [he’s] not getting any younger.” It’s worth noting that gamers have been eagerly anticipating the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 for five long years now. Although the wait may be frustrating, Howard believes that the length of development time puts Bethesda in an ideal position to provide the extensive ongoing support that contemporary players expect, citing Starfield as a case in point. Speaking of Starfield, Bethesda recently shared fresh and intriguing details about the forthcoming sci-fi RPG title, which Howard described as a “new epic for everybody at Bethesda Game Studios.” Fans of the developer will be eagerly awaiting further news about The Elder Scrolls 6 and the captivating worlds that it will no doubt deliver, but it’s worth bearing in mind that, for Howard at least, this could quite literally be the beginning of the end.





Reference