Tokyo Game Show VR 2023 Event Details Revealed

This year at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, the organizers will be working with CESA to set up a special VR area with multiple activities.

At the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, the event will be working with the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) for a special VR area. Simply being called Tokyo Game Show VR 2023, the area will be open during the convention from September 21-24, offering up a special VR experience for all those in attendance. You’ll be able to take part in multiple activities, take part in a special VR experience, meet some celebrity ambassadors from Japan, and more. You can read the finer details here as we wait to see video of what it will look like.

Tokyo Game Show VR 2023

TGSVR2023 occurs on Game Islands, a virtual country floating in the sky. Even today, the team is busy creating various materials to use in the games! Since this “country” produces materials for pre-release games, entry to outsiders is usually strictly regulated. However, just once a year, the country opens its doors to the public to coincide with the Tokyo Game Show, and 11 days of fantasy commence, with numerous game titles building their respective booths on the island. Visitors can enter the virtual country and enjoy quests and entertainment in the theater as they travel around the venue.

Stamp Rally Quest

The “Stamp Rally Quest” will be held again this year, following the success of last year’s event, which attracted a total of 400,000 gamers from all over the world. The various quests, which visitors can complete by watching videos and taking photos, are scattered throughout the venue. Visitors can acquire avatars and advance the game storyline by completing quests. Upon completion of a certain number of quests… well, you’ll just have to come and see what happens for yourself!

Unleash A Variety Of Spells

One of the new features of this year’s event is the ability to transform into avatars acquired through quests and unleash a variety of “spells” corresponding to the game content of the participating companies. The specifics of the spells will be revealed only after playing the game. Visitors who travel through the expansive venue are encouraged to collect avatars and spells to fully explore and enjoy the virtual country.

Game Tree Theater

Under the “Game Tree” that rises in the center of Game Island, a performance is held at TGSVR for the first time. Look forward to various events that can only be experienced at TGSVR, such as viewing trailers for the latest games on the big screen and mini live performances featuring special effects.

Participating Companies

This year’s exhibition space will consist of multiple islands floating in the sky. Each island has an entirely different setting, from rocky mountains to forests, deserts, and oases. Visitors can even meet the inhabitants of each island! By visiting each booth as if they are exploring a remote island, they will enjoy a variety of unique content from each participating company. In addition, 12 international companies are scheduled to participate (as of September 7, 2023), out of a total of 33 companies in an effort to make the event even more global than last year. The event has evolved into one that can be enjoyed by many people regardless of where they live or what country they are from, which is made possible by the virtual venue.

TGSVR2023 Ambassadors

To introduce more people to the joys of TGSVR, VTubers Kagami Hayato, Shu Yami no Shu, and the Omega Sisters, who have a large following among game fans and VR users in Japan and abroad, have been appointed as official ambassadors for TGSVR2023. This year will be the first time Kagami Hayato and Shu Yamino have been appointed official TGSVR ambassadors. Along with the Omega Sisters, who have served as ambassadors for three years starting at TGSVR2021, they will share the fun of TGSVR and the unique highlights of this year’s event through live streaming and video.

