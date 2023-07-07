Tom Hiddleston avoids answering 007 casting question, keeping hopes alive for the next James Bond | Movies | Entertainment

In 2021, No Time To Die was released, marking the end of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news about Craig’s successor, but no official announcements have been made yet. It’s likely that it will be several months before any real information is revealed. However, the fluctuating Bond odds have provided some insight into potential candidates for the role. Tom Hiddleston, known for his roles in Marvel and Loki, has consistently been a top contender. When recently asked about the possibility of becoming Bond, Hiddleston skillfully avoided the question, choosing not to engage with the speculation.

Hiddleston has been a popular choice for the next 007 due to his slim physique, attractive appearance, and quintessential Britishness. Additionally, his performance as Loki has showcased his versatility as an actor. During the recent Tennis Championship in Belsize Park, London, Hiddleston laughed off the Bond rumors when questioned by a reporter from The Mirror. He charmingly deflected the topic, saying, “Have a good championship,” and quickly moved on.

Prior to the Bond question, Hiddleston happily discussed his love for tennis. He admitted, “I love playing tennis,” but humbly acknowledged that participating in the championship would exceed his abilities. He enjoys playing at local clubs for fun. As of now, Hiddleston’s odds of becoming the new and improved 007 sit at a modest yet steady 40/1 according to Ladbrokes.

Although Hiddleston has slipped in the Bond odds recently, he remains in contention. However, he faces tough competition, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has an impressive 7/4 chance of claiming the role, and the talented Henry Cavill, with 3/1 odds of reclaiming the role he once lost.





