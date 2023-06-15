Top Food Choices for Preventing Cataracts and Macular Degeneration

According to eye specialist Tina Patel, food has a significant impact on our overall health. While a balanced diet consisting of vegetables, fruits, nuts, pulses, and fatty acids is essential, certain nutrients can help prevent eye diseases.

Patel suggests that consuming foods rich in beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A, can prevent diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts. Examples of such foods include carrots and oranges, which are both orange in color.

Age-related macular degeneration typically affects individuals over the age of 50, and signs of the condition may include a blurry or distorted area in your vision. This common condition can impact one or both eyes, leading to difficulty in daily life activities such as reading, watching TV, driving, or recognizing faces. Symptoms can also include seeing straight lines as wavy or crooked, objects appearing smaller than normal, colors seeming less bright, and even hallucinations. If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s best to book an eye test.

Cataracts occur when the lens in your eye develops cloudy patches, causing blurry, misty vision, and eventually leading to blindness. Therefore, it’s crucial to book an eye appointment if you experience misty vision.

Patel suggests consuming a varied diet to cover all the necessary nutrition bases for optimal eye health and promoting overall good health. Additionally, essential fatty acids also aid in treating dry eye symptoms.

Tina Patel, the optician at Feel Good Contacts, emphasizes the importance of using food as a powerful tool in maintaining good health.





