Totally Killer Is Blumhouse At Its Best In New Trailer And Poster

The full trailer for Prime Video Blumhouse slasher Totally Killer has been released. the film will debut on the service on October 6th.

Totally Killer is a new slasher from Blumhouse coming to Prime Video on October 6th, and besides having a hell of a cast, it looks like the kind of silly, high-concept bloodbath that we know and love from the studio. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Bowen, and is directed by Nahnatchka Khan. Below, you can find the trailer and new poster for the film, released by Blumhouse earlier this afternoon after a tease last week.

Totally Killer Sounds…Totally Killer For Blumhouse

“Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer “returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom‘s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever. Blumhouse presents Totally Killer, coming to Prime Video on October 6th.”

Will The Sweet 16 Killer take their place next to other Blumhouse slashers like The Grabber (The Black Phone), The Butcher (Freaky), Babyface (Happy Death Day), Lady Liberty (The Purge: Election Year), and Pooka? Only time can tell, but I am so in on this one. Low key, this may be the Blumhouse film I am most looking forward to this fall, and that includes The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy’s. Neither of those has nearly as good a cast as this one, either. October 6th can’t come soon enough.

