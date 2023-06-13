Toyota’s upcoming electric vehicle strategy features batteries capable of reaching a range of 900 miles.

Toyota is gearing up for the release of its new electric vehicles (EVs) by introducing advanced manufacturing techniques. Their aim is to reduce production processes, plant investment, and production lead time needed to set up for new nameplates by half. These techniques include giga casting, which casts the vehicle’s front and back as two giant modules, eliminating countless parts and brackets. A complex under-rear section of the current Toyota bZ4X, for example, requires 86 parts from 33 processes, but Toyota’s prototyping of giga press is stamping the same multi-part module as a single piece from one process, thus speeding up production.

Giga casting will be used at plants making Step 3 EVs from 2026, comprising three simplified modules – a front, a rear, and a middle battery pan. The approach will increase manufacturing efficiency by 20%, enabling Toyota to produce 20% more vehicles with the same volume of materials and processes.

Toyota has also eliminated anchored production lines, where cars will drive themselves through the factory via self-propelled production. Engineers are extending this self-driving mode to final assembly, allowing the car to drive to the parts rather than bringing the parts to the car. This will save hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and halve production time. The system uses remote-control technology to move the vehicles, similar to that in a radio-controlled car.

Yoshio Nakamura, deputy chief of global production, said the changes are an extension of Toyota’s world-renowned Toyota Production System, which aims to eliminate waste and unnecessary work.