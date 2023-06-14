Trailer for Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Released

Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who, preview, trailer

Big Finish Productions unveils a thrilling trailer for “The Artist at the End of Time,” part of the eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future, featuring Peter Davison, Georgia Tennant, and Colin Baker.

As the 60th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who approaches, Big Finish Productions is leading the celebration with its action-packed audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future, consisting of eight thrilling episodes. The adventure begins during The Time War, with the Doctor seeking answers to a mysterious degeneration that brings him face-to-face with his past selves.







The first chapter (“Past Lives”) features Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, with Peter Davison returning as the Fifth Doctor, accompanied by Georgia Tennant as the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny, in the second chapter (“The Artist at the End of Time”). Colin Baker makes a grand return as the Curator in this chapter. Sylvester McCoy stars as the Seventh Doctor in the third chapter (“A Genius for War”), facing off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy).

















The official trailer for “The Artist at the End of Time” is finally here (click here for more information on how to get your hands on all three episodes). The Doctor embarks on a journey across the universe to discover the cure for his mysterious degeneration. Instead, he encounters his daughter and an Artist whose works signify the end of every world they touch. The Fifth Doctor, accompanied by Jenny and the Curator, must solve the mystery of the Final Gallery and its collection of artwork:

Meet the Cast of “Once and Future”





Reference