Travel News: Discover the UK’s Top 10 Seaside Towns with Stunning Piers

Piers have always been an important part of the UK’s seaside resorts. Often designed to accommodate boats and steamers, they quickly became a central hub for food, drinks, and entertainment. During the Victorian era, many of these iconic structures were erected and continue to attract travelers from all over the world.

According to Britain-visitor, Blackpool and Bournemouth are home to some of the most famous piers in England. Blackpool boasts three of these structures, including the Central, North, and South Piers. The North Pier, which was built in 1863, is the oldest and longest of the three. The Central Pier, designed mainly for entertainment, was built a few years later and features a Big Wheel and arcades. The South Pier, which offers the best views of the town, is known for its amusements, food, and drinks.

Bournemouth’s Victorian pier, located close to the town center, was demolished during World War II and later rebuilt. Today, it includes arcades, bars, restaurants, indoor climbing, and even a zip wire. Brighton Palace Pier, another iconic pier, is one of the most visited in England, filled with amusements, bars, and restaurants.

In Norfolk, Cromer Pier was built in 1901 and is home to the popular Pavilion Theatre. In 2015, it was named Pier of the Year. In Eastbourne, the Victorian seaside pier, built in 1870, has been refurbished multiple times. Visitors will find an amusement arcade, restaurants, tearooms, and even a nightclub to keep them entertained.

Ultimately, piers remain a focal point of the UK’s seaside resorts, offering a mix of history, entertainment, food, and drinks. Whether it’s Blackpool’s iconic piers or Bournemouth’s rebuilt pier, travelers will find plenty of interesting things to explore and enjoy.





Reference