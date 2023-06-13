Travel News: UK airports thrown into ‘Chaos’ by severe weather-related cancellations

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc on Sunday night at Gatwick Airport, causing easyJet to cancel 54 flights. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved as another 55 flights have been axed today, causing major disruption to the travel plans of approximately 15,000 passengers. easyJet’s spokesperson told Express.co.uk, “Thunderstorms in the Gatwick area restricted the number of arrivals and departures on Sunday 11 June, unfortunately resulting in disruption at London Gatwick Airport, including some diversions and cancellations. We are doing all possible to minimize the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required. The safety and well-being of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority, and while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologize to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Gatwick Express, which shuttles passengers between Gatwick Airport and central London, had to suspend services. This was due to urgent repairs required in the tracks after a set of points were damaged in East Croydon, reported The Daily Mail. Holidaymakers traveling to or from Gatwick Airport were advised to use Southern and Thameslink services, although these are slower as they make intermediate stops. Some passengers took to Twitter to express their frustration with the situation.

Jayne Thompson tweeted, “Total chaos in Gatwick tonight! Multiple cancelled flights, no support, no local hotels with availability, login to manage booking jammed, two staff on the floor swamped by 1000s of panicking travelers.” She further added, “The heat in the airport was suffocating! Added to that we had to queue to produce passports in a jammed passport control hall to get back out again! I’ve honestly never experienced and witnessed anything like it!” Thompson gave up trying to get booked into a hotel in London and jumped on the train to Brighton. Similarly, Twitter user @enabler9 also described how the older people were left without extra help or consideration. A statement from Gatwick airport’s spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience caused and advised passengers to check with their airlines for further information.





Reference