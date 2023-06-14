Tributes Pour In as Former Chelsea and Arsenal Football Player, John Hollins, Passes Away at the Age of 76 | Sports News

Former professional footballer, John Hollins, has passed away at the age of 76. Hollins played for several renowned clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Queens Park Rangers during his illustrious career. He made over 500 appearances for Chelsea and went on to manage the club after retiring from his playing career. Additionally, Hollins also played more than 100 games for both Arsenal and QPR as a player.

Originally a midfielder, Hollins transitioned into playing at full-back. He earned a single international cap with England against Spain in 1967 and was awarded an MBE for his contributions to football in 1982. Following his departure as Chelsea boss in 1988, he went on to manage lower-league clubs such as Swansea City, Rochdale, Stockport County, and Crawley Town.

Tributes have been pouring in for Hollins since the news of his death was announced on Wednesday. His son Chris, a sports presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner in 2009, praised his father’s contribution to Chelsea on the club’s official website. John Hollins is an iconic figure in Chelsea’s history, having played almost 600 times for the club and won numerous trophies such as the FA Cup, League Cup, the European Cup Winners’ Cup, and the Football League Second Division. Chris said his father always cherished wearing Chelsea’s blue shirt and running out at the Bridge.

Chelsea board member Daniel Finkenstein expressed his condolences and described Hollins as a hero for the fans, a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, and a significant contributor to one of the club’s most successful teams. Arsenal also released an official statement, expressing their sadness at the loss of John Hollins, who was their Player of the Year in 1981/82 and was also awarded an MBE in 1982.

Rest in peace, John Hollins.

