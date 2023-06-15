Trota resumes responsibility as CEO of Max’s Group as Fermin retires

Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) President Ariel Fermin, who demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, will be stepping down as head of the country’s largest casual restaurant group. Fermin, now in his mid-50s, will retire on August 31, 2021. He will be succeeded by CEO and former president, Robert Trota. Company Chair Sharon Fuentebella said that “today’s announcement represents the continuing evolution of the business” and Trota will oversee the company’s extensive restaurant group that has over 675 restaurants under its umbrella, as of end-March this year. Fermin was the chief operating officer at MGI prior to his appointment as president on October 28, 2021. In a previous filing, the company reported that its core profits in 2022 have made a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels, with surges in core net income and system-wide sales.





