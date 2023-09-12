True Believers Explores the Dark Side of Horror Fandom

Acclaimed horror novelist Stephen Graham Jones is making the jump to comics with True Believers, a new series that explores the dark side of horror fandom. With the series debuting on Kickstarter today, IGN can exclusively reveal new artwork and showcase some of the bonus goodies included in the crowdfunding campaign.

Check out the slideshow gallery below to see the many variant covers for True Believers #1, along with a look at the soundtrack CD and a very grisly latex Halloween mask:

True Believers pairs Jones with writer Joshua Viola and artist Ben Matsuya. This three-issue series is set at the fictional Colorado Festival of Horror, where a beloved slasher villain named Killr™ morphs from fictional menace to very real killer. Here’s the official description for the series:

Some seek out fan conventions for community. For safety. For understanding. There are those who believe they reveal their true selves by becoming a cherished character, but sometimes obsessions turn dark. The first issue of TRUE BELIEVERS introduces a new bone-chilling slasher character, Killr™, who offers a sinister and unforgettable take on fandom. In the world of meta horror, Killr™ emerges as the embodiment of evil within the slasher genre, born from a cult-favorite short film that inspires a trilogy. Amid the franchise’s rising popularity, devoted fans fervently embrace Killr™, celebrating the character with enthusiastic cosplay. At the Colorado Festival of Horror, fanatics Rip and Kit—proudly labeling themselves as “true believers”—embark on a profound journey of self-discovery under Kit’s guidance. However, the boundaries between reality and fiction blur, prompting them to question the ramifications of idolizing such malevolence. This gripping meta horror tale delves into the intricate interplay of identity, horror, and obsession, challenging the very essence of their connection with the enigmatic entity they revere.

“Killr™ is one of the purest distillations of evil ever produced by the slasher genre,” said Viola in Hex’s press release. “Our villain, Killr™ (the trademark symbol playfully satirizes the franchising of horror properties), presents a refreshing perspective on the concept of wearing a mask and the diverse interpretations fans can derive from it. “Killr™ is truly a cosplayer’s dream.”

