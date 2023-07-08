TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV | Exploring the Remarkable Journey of Martin Roberts: From Rock Band Past to Life-Saving Heart Operation

Presenter and property expert Martin Roberts will be joining chef James Martin in the kitchen for his Saturday Morning show this week. Martin Roberts, the charismatic TV presenter renowned for co-hosting the BBC auction show Homes Under the Hammer and making a triumphant return to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, will be showcasing his culinary skills alongside esteemed chef James Martin in the upcoming episode of the popular Saturday Morning show. With his roots in Warrington, Cheshire, Roberts kickstarted his career in the early 1990s as a property developer, eventually carving a niche for himself in the television industry by fronting shows like How to Survive the Property Crisis. Despite his various ventures, Roberts has remained a constant presence on Homes Under the Hammer, lending his expertise since its inception in 2003. However, Roberts’ passions extend beyond the realms of property, as he nurtured a love for rock ‘n’ roll during his youth.

Transporting us back to 2019, Roberts delighted fans with a nostalgic throwback picture capturing his youthful days as a rock band member in the 1970s. The captivating snapshot showcases a vibrant Roberts and his fellow students in 1978, exuberantly performing on stage as part of their band, Super Nova!, much to the delight of an enthralled audience. Expressing his sentiments, Roberts captioned the picture, “Back in December 1978…a young lad in a school rock band…There’s a reunion over 40 years on, and they’ve asked me to play bass again for the final number.”

Last year, devoted fans of the presenter were plagued with concern when news broke that Roberts faced a life-threatening situation due to the oversight of doctors, who failed to detect a critical issue with his heart. Roberts was grappling with excruciating heart pain, which ultimately transpired to be an expanded pericardium, a protective membrane filled with fluid that had exerted dangerous pressure on his heart. Swift, life-saving surgery was imperative, as Roberts had merely a few precious hours left to live before succumbing to the perilous condition. Reflecting on the haunting experience, Roberts confided in The Mirror, stressing that had he not been in the “right place” at the right time, his fate would have been sealed.

While Roberts generally keeps his personal life under wraps, he did divulge the heartwarming tale of how destiny brought him together with his wife of 13 years, Kirsty. During his coverage of an NSPCC charity climb on Mount Kilimanjaro for ITV’s Wish You Were Here…?, Roberts serendipitously crossed paths with his future partner. Recalling the enchanting encounter, Roberts fondly shared, “I had never come across my wife Kirsty before, but she was also participating in the climb to raise funds. Remarkably, her grandmother had prepared a special fruit cake for her, of which she saved a slice for the summit.” Roberts continued, “At the pinnacle, I succumbed to the debilitating effects of altitude sickness, and through the mist emerged Kirsty, bearing this final slice of cake for me. I must confess—it was love at first bite!”





