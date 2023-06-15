Twitter faces eviction from Colorado office for failure to pay rent.

Another day, another entry in the ongoing conversation about Twitter’s decline. Recently, a judge has ordered Twitter to vacate its Boulder, Colorado office after failing to pay over $75,000 in rent for three months, according to TechCrunch. The landlord took the company to court, and the judge has ruled in favor of the landlord, giving Twitter until the end of July to leave.

This eviction is unique because Twitter didn’t pay traditional rent for the office. Instead, the company was provided with a letter of credit worth $968,000 in 2020 and used it to pay the landlord. However, the line of credit ran out, and Twitter failed to make any additional payments. Despite that, around 150 in-person employees continue to work at the office, down from 300 at its peak. Meanwhile, Twitter’s San Francisco landlord is also seeking legal action against the company.

In separate news, former employees are suing Twitter for reimbursement in unpaid legal fees, and the city of San Francisco is investigating the company’s headquarters. Furthermore, other lawsuits reference Twitter’s handling of hate speech and election interference. Still, there’s nobody to comment on these issues since Twitter has disbanded its press arm and its communications department.





