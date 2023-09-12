UAW-Detroit 3 negotiations: Union lowers pay raise demands

Over the past week, there have been signs of some progress as the union and automakers traded proposals, although large gaps remain.

Ford Motor Co. has increased some elements of its initial offer, moving to a 16 percent wage gain from 15 percent. It’s also reduced the amount of time new hires would take to receive top wages to five years from six.

General Motors made a counteroffer to the union over the weekend, and Stellantis had said it planned to present a counteroffer Monday morning.

“We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers,” Tobin Williams, Stellantis’ senior vice president of human resources in North America, wrote in an email to employees Monday. Williams also said subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in “a number of important areas,” including health and safety.

Stellantis’s first offer, made public on Friday, included a 14.5 percent wage gain, which Fain blasted as “deeply inadequate” on a Facebook livestream.

“We are ready to negotiate in Detroit 24/7, just as we have been for the past seven weeks since we gave them our members demands,” Fain said Monday. “Despite receiving no response for over a month, when the CEOs are ready to make a serious offer we’ll be there, day or night. It’s unfortunate the companies have waited until the last moments to get focused on the needs of 150,000 autoworkers, our families and our communities.”