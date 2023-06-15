Ubisoft Confirms the Ability to Hit Any Target in Any Order in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Q&A

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone back to its roots, focusing on the assassination aspect and shying away from the modern-day Abstergo narrative. The game is set in Baghdad during the Anarchy of Samarra in the mid-800s, and players will take on the role of young Basim Ibn Ishaq, rising through the ranks of the Hidden Ones as he experiences crucial points in his life.

The showcase presentation and behind-the-scenes look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage revealed that the game is a return to form, emphasizing stealth gameplay that was only hinted at in later RPG entries. Basim has an arsenal of tools at his disposal, including sleep-inducing blowdarts and smoke bombs, which encourage elusive gameplay and provide escape options if actions become too conspicuous.

The mechanic of crowd-blending is still present in the game, allowing players to walk among common folk unnoticed. However, Basim’s bonded eagle partner, Enkidu, plays a critical role in locating and marking targets. But, Enkidu refuses to fly in airspace controlled by a Marksman archer, adding an additional layer of strategizing for players.

While assassination remains the primary focus, Basim is not stuck with sneaking around exclusively. Combat is a valid option if he is caught out in the open, with the sword and dagger combo being the go-to weapons. The unique Assassin’s Focus ability allows Basim to chain assassinate targets within eyesight with dashing speed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be enjoyed as a standalone game, but for fans seeking more context and plot threads, playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is recommended (including the recent DLC The Last Chapter) before diving into Mirage.

Narrative Director Sarah Beaulieu revealed in an interview that the pricing is cheaper because the game is more compact, much like the first Assassin’s Creed game. There is no modern-day Abstergo narrative in Mirage, but the Isu play a role, as do collectibles, side missions, and world events that support character development in a historical setting.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases on October 12th, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and the Amazon Luna. The game also has a Deluxe edition with Prince of Persia-inspired DLC for $10 more and a GameStop-exclusive Collector’s Case Bundle for $149.99 that includes a Steelbook case, brooch replica, 32cm figurine of perching Basim, map, mini-artbook, and a selected soundtrack for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.