Ubisoft Introduces Exciting Educational Component for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has unveiled an innovative interactive history tool called ‘History of Baghdad’ in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This feature allows players to delve deeper into the game’s setting and learn about the historical sites of Baghdad.

The ‘History of Baghdad’ feature offers comprehensive insights into 66 historical sites categorized into five sections: Art & Science, Beliefs and Daily Life, Court Life, Economy, and Government. In addition, players can explore ancient artifacts that are currently housed in real museums.

Ubisoft Bordeaux, the developer behind the game, collaborated closely with historians and expert advisers from renowned institutions such as The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), and The Khalili Collections to curate these compendiums.

Since Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017, Ubisoft has been dedicated to incorporating educational features that explore the historical contexts of their mainline games. These features, known as ‘Discovery Tour’ modes, offer combat-free guided tours through various settings. However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with its narrower focus, has opted for a more concise approach.

Our preview of Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the Summer Game Fest revealed the game’s return to fundamental stealth and parkour mechanics, leaving a positive impression. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 12th, 2023, for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. It will also be available on Ubisoft+ at launch.

