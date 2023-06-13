Ubisoft is Reviving Prince of Persia as a Metroidvania-style Anime Game

During this year’s Ubisoft Forward event, fans were treated to the full reveal of a brand new Prince of Persia game called The Lost Crown. Developed by the team responsible for Rayman, this 2D game takes players back to the platformer roots of the series. We spoke to three developers from Ubisoft Montpellier to find out more about this unexpected return. According to world director Christophe Pic, the decision to go back to two dimensions was natural given the team’s experience with 2D games on Rayman. Additionally, the developers wanted to come back to the original Prince of Persia’s structure, controls, and gameplay.

While the game is viewed from a 2D perspective, the world is built in a 3D space. This allows for dynamic combat and specific combos that sometimes require the camera to move inside the game world for an immersive and modern experience. The game’s unique visual styles are inspired by anime, comics, superheroes, and modern pop culture. Art director Jean-Christophe Alessandri reveals that they combined ideas from the classic mythological Persia and history with references from modern inspirations.

The Lost Crown gameplay pays homage to both the 1989 original Prince of Persia and the Sands of Time trilogy, while also including core concepts of Metroidvania games. According to game director Mounir Radi, the game’s structure empowers players with an interconnected map, challenging combat, and powers that unlock new opportunities. For example, players have the power to manipulate time, creating a shadow marker or speeding themselves up, which adds a new level of strategy to the game.

Despite being a traditional Metroidvania game, Ubisoft Montpellier decided to blend 3D animated cutscenes with 2D dialogue sequences to convey character growth. Interestingly, players don’t take on the role of Prince of Persia but instead play as Sargon, a member of the Immortals searching for the Prince. The developers drew inspiration from anime, with Sargon modeled after anime hero Vegeta and his journey inspired by Miyamoto Musashi’s history.

With Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to release on January 18, 2022, players can expect a mix of classic gameplay with new elements, an engaging story, and a unique visual style.





