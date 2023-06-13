UK’s First LGBTQ+ History Professor at University of Oxford Claims Government is Amplifying Culture Clash on Free Speech

Oxford University’s new Professor of LGBTQ+ History, Matt Cook, has accused the government of exaggerating the issue of freedom of speech and fanning a culture war. In an interview with The Guardian, Cook argues that free speech is “alive and well” in higher education and that only a tiny fraction of cases involve cancelled speakers. These comments come after the appointment of the government’s first “free speech tsar.” Cook, who is known for his work on queer urban life and the AIDS crisis, will become the first fully endowed professor of LGBTQ+ history in the UK this October. Cook hopes to bring activists and scholars together to examine the trans debate from a historical perspective, with an eye towards understanding cycles of fear and prejudice. While he acknowledges the current controversy surrounding trans people, Cook believes that ensuring a livable life for all, including trans people, requires historical understanding.





