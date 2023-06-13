UK’s initial LGBTQ+ history professorship at Oxford University announced by the Universities.

Mansfield College, Oxford has announced that cultural historian Matt Cook will be the UK’s first fully endowed professor of LGBTQ+ history. Cook will occupy the Jonathan Cooper chair of the history of sexualities, created in honour of human rights lawyer Jonathan Cooper, who was an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights until his death last year. Cook has written extensively on queer urban life, the AIDS crisis, and queer domesticity, and hopes to use his new role to deepen understanding of the LGBTQ+ past. The chair is the first fully endowed specialist post of its kind in the UK, funded by a £4.9m donation from the Arcadia Fund.





