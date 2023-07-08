Uncertainty Mounts Over Man Utd Takeover: Sheikh Jassim’s Situation Grows Murkier Following Jim Ratcliffe’s Involvement

The battle for control of Manchester United rages on as Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe vie for ownership ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. The Glazers, feeling the pressure to close a deal, put the club up for sale in November and have since identified two bidders who have gone the distance. Sheikh Jassim, though rumored to be the preferred bidder, has yet to finalize a deal despite reports of an imminent announcement.

With five bids already made, Sheikh Jassim is currently seen as the frontrunner. As a passionate supporter of the club, he has unveiled plans through his Nine Two Foundation to support Erik ten Hag in the transfer market and reintegrate former heroes into the hierarchy. However, Ratcliffe, as the INEOS chief, cannot be overlooked. He confirmed his continued interest earlier this week. His potential deal, though, would allow the Glazers to retain some control at Old Trafford – a scenario that would not sit well with fans.

The future of Manchester United hangs in the balance as long as the process remains undecided. A decision from the US financial firm Raine is awaited to determine the club’s direction.

