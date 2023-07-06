Uncommon Alzheimer’s Symptom: Potential Driving Implications

Alzheimer’s disease has had a significant impact on many families in the UK and has garnered attention with Fiona Phillips’ recent disclosure of her early-onset diagnosis. Early detection is crucial in obtaining the necessary support options as it is one of the most common forms of dementia. While some symptoms of Alzheimer’s are expected, others may catch individuals off guard. This brain disease gradually impairs memory, thinking, and reasoning abilities. Individuals with Alzheimer’s may struggle to remember the route to familiar places when driving. In addition, a lesser-known symptom of the disease is difficulty perceiving colors or contrasts, which can be noticeable while operating a vehicle.

The Alzheimer’s Association states, “Vision problems can be a sign of Alzheimer’s for some individuals. This can lead to balance difficulties, trouble reading, and issues with judging distance, color, or contrast, which may impact driving ability.” It is important to distinguish these vision problems from age-related changes or cataracts. A recent survey conducted by the Alzheimer’s Society revealed that only one-third of people inform their doctors about dementia symptoms experienced by themselves or their loved ones within the initial month. A significant number of people choose to remain silent, primarily due to uncertainty about which symptoms indicate dementia and which are normal aspects of aging. The survey, comprising 1,100 participants, showed that 33 percent of individuals delay sharing their concerns for more than a month.

The survey also unveiled that only 15 percent of people address the issue immediately, while 11 percent admitted to never raising their concerns even after noticing the first symptom. Dr Amir Khan, a resident doctor on ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, emphasized the importance of changing the perception that dementia is an inevitable part of aging. He affirms, “A third of us will eventually develop dementia in our lifetimes. We need to shift the idea that dementia is an unavoidable consequence of aging—it’s not simply growing old; it’s falling ill.” This article was written with the assistance of AI tools that expedite Express.co.uk’s editorial research. A news editor reviewed the content prior to publication. To report any errors, please contact [email protected]





Reference