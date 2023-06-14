Underrated UK Holiday Destination Receives Acclaim as ‘the Cleanest’ by Travel News

The current heatwave in the UK is a major contrast to the chill of June that Britons are accustomed to, prompting many to consider staying at home instead of travelling abroad this summer.
While the pandemic popularized the staycation, it can be just as enjoyable and sunny as travelling internationally, not to mention less stressful and more affordable.
Summer is the perfect season to discover the best of Britain’s beaches, and why not try a new seaside town you haven’t explored before?
Renowned TikTok creator and travel enthusiast @lotteboo3 recently shared an “underrated” coastal gem on the popular sharing platform.
For those who have already experienced Bournemouth, Torquay, Brighton, and Blackpool, this avid traveler recommended Southwold.
Southwold is a classic seaside town located in Suffolk that houses everything that Brits love about staycations.
Southwold is home to two beaches – Southwold Pier Beach to the north and Southwold Denes Beach to the south.
The beach hosts an array of cute multi-coloured beach huts aligned with pops of butter yellow, white, and blue along the sand.
The TikTok creator shot a video of an “award-winning bakery” packed with sausage rolls, gingerbread men, croissants, and pastries galore.
She also showcased a “cute lighthouse,” a perfect background for holiday photos, and a stunning pier where travellers can attach their own plaques.
The Southwold Pier’s official website offers a “Pier Plaque Creator,” allowing visitors to personalize their plaques as a “great gift, wonderful surprise, or a memento of your visit.”
Staycationers can stroll through “quaint” streets brimming with colourful homes, explore independent shops, and indulge in “classic seaside treats” such as ice cream.
@lotteboo3’s TikTok gained considerable attention, with nearly 32,000 people liking the video and another 3,200 saving it. Over 1,000 viewers have shared it with a friend, potentially planning their next trip.
Southwold enthusiasts flooded the comments section to applaud the “underrated” holiday destination.
@Goodgriefisthatthetime said, “I’ve worked in numerous seaside towns throughout the UK, and this is by far the cleanest and well-kept of them all.”
Laura Marsh added, “We live down the road from Southwold, and it’s undoubtedly one of our happy places. Great beer and fish and chips.”
Charlie Raynsford also referred to it as her “happy place,” while Bethany stated, “I absolutely adore it here; I go every year; it’s like a second home.”
Caitlin Harvey remarked, “I worked here for six years. I can’t deny that it’s genuinely a lovely place to visit.”
