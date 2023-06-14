Underrated UK Holiday Destination Receives Acclaim as ‘the Cleanest’ by Travel News

The current heatwave in the UK is a major contrast to the chill of June that Britons are accustomed to, prompting many to consider staying at home instead of travelling abroad this summer.

While the pandemic popularized the staycation, it can be just as enjoyable and sunny as travelling internationally, not to mention less stressful and more affordable.

Summer is the perfect season to discover the best of Britain’s beaches, and why not try a new seaside town you haven’t explored before?

Renowned TikTok creator and travel enthusiast @lotteboo3 recently shared an “underrated” coastal gem on the popular sharing platform.

For those who have already experienced Bournemouth, Torquay, Brighton, and Blackpool, this avid traveler recommended Southwold.



