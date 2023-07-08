Understanding the Altitude Factor: Wallabies vs Springboks in Pretoria

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has downplayed the altitude factor in Pretoria, likely to avoid giving his players an excuse for potential failure on the Highveld. However, former Test lock Justin Harrison disagrees, stating that the altitude is real and debilitating. Ahead of the Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks, Harrison shared on Stan Sport’s Rugby Heaven that he struggled to breathe during his time in Pretoria, describing it as a challenging experience. The Wallabies have a poor track record at Loftus Versfeld, losing all seven of their previous Tests at the venue. Similarly, Jones has also faced defeat in South Africa during his previous stint as Wallabies coach. In an attempt to acclimatize to the 1350m altitude, Wallabies legend Tim Horan trained on a treadmill in a hyperbaric chamber at Ballymore. Horan stated that the experience was intense and left him gasping for air. He added that it takes approximately four weeks to properly acclimatize to the altitude. As several Wallabies players are inexperienced with South Africa and have never played a Test in Pretoria, former Wallabies loose forward Stephen Hoiles emphasized that this match is one of the most challenging in the world. The Rugby Championship opener between the Springboks and Wallabies will be broadcasted exclusively on Stan Sport.





